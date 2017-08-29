Fish Eye View of Chinook Salmon in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Visitors to a nature and wildlife center in Boise are getting to see wild Chinook salmon from an unusual perspective. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game shared video of Kokanee Salmon spawning at the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center where visitors can view the fish from underwater windows. Idaho Fish and Game say about 40 salmon were at the MK Nature Center this last weekend. The salmon are actively spawning and protecting their nest sites. The fish travel about 900 miles from the Pacific Ocean to spawn in Idaho. Check out the MK Nature Center