Fish & Game Commission Seeks Your Input

We sometimes hear complaints people believe they’ve got no say in government.

Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story

Idaho Fish and Game is a different animal. The agency has a session scheduled with Commissioners from across the state in Jerome. These meetings are opportunities for sportsmen to offer their own insights into regulations and policies.

Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story. We talked about bird and deer seasons and fall fishing.