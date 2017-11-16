Fish & Game Commission Seeks Your Input
We sometimes hear complaints people believe they’ve got no say in government.
Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story
Idaho Fish and Game is a different animal. The agency has a session scheduled with Commissioners from across the state in Jerome. These meetings are opportunities for sportsmen to offer their own insights into regulations and policies.
Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story. We talked about bird and deer seasons and fall fishing.
Kelton also offered some game ideas for your Thanksgiving feast. Outdoorsmen know variety is special on the holiday table.