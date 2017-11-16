Fish & Game Commission Seeks Your Input

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

We sometimes hear complaints people believe they’ve got no say in government.

Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story

Idaho Fish and Game is a different animal.  The agency has a session scheduled with Commissioners from across the state in Jerome.  These meetings are opportunities for sportsmen to offer their own insights into regulations and policies.

Fish and Game spokesman Kelton Hatch provided us a monthly update on Top Story.  We talked about bird and deer seasons and fall fishing.

Kelton also offered some game ideas for your Thanksgiving feast.  Outdoorsmen know variety is special on the holiday table.

Filed Under: bill colley, deer, Department of Fish and Game, elk, idaho, Jerome, Kelton Hatch, moose, pheasant, Trout
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Events, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Science, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top