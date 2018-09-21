Fish Salvage in Place at Little Camas Reservoir

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – Anglers who haven’t had much luck catching their limit this season now have a pretty good chance of exceeding it.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has initiated fish salvage at Little Camas Reservoir in Elmore County. The fish salvage, due to low water conditions, is open until Dec. 31 unless reservoir conditions improve.

Fish salvage means anglers, who still must have a current fishing license, can retrieve fish by means – except by explosives, firearms, electrical currents or chemicals.

“There is a high likelihood of the remaining fish dying as water conditions deteriorate,” Kelton Hatch, Magic Valley regional communications manager, said in a news release. “We wanted to get ahead of fish dying and allow our anglers the opportunity to remove the fish.”

The salvage order removes the bag, possession and size limits.