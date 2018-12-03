Fish Stocking Planned for Area Ponds

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – Don’t let the cold weather stop you from reeling in a fish or two … or three. Fish sticking is tentatively planned this month at a popular fishing venue.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said on its website that it plans to stock 345 catchable rainbow trout sometime between Dec. 10-14 at the Filer Fishing Ponds .

If you’re angler, what’s better than some holiday fishing? And if you get some new tackle this Christmas, you can try that out too. The department says it will tentatively do another round of stocking between Dec. 24-28.

Fish stocked are 10- to 12-inch rainbows – just right for the frying pan.

The department said the stocking schedule is tentative and is dependent on water conditions. Also, dates may change due to weather or other issues.