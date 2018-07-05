Fish Stocking Scheduled at Regional Waters

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re looking to spend a little time with your tackle box in the near future, you might be happy to learn of the many regional waters that have or will be stocked with catchable rainbow trout.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says at least a dozen waters will be stocked this week, with another round of stocking scheduled for more than a dozen waters the following week.

Fish stocking is tentative and is dependent on water and weather conditions. All fish stocked are 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout.

The waters to be stocked, including the number of fish, are as follows:

July 2-6

Big Smokey Creek, 1500

Crystal Lake, 300

Featherville Dredge Pond, 1000

Filer/L Q Drain Ponds, 345

Frank Oster No. 1, 226

Lake Cleveland, 5000

Little Smokey Creek, 950

Riley Creek, 226

Rock Creek, 1225

Snake River @ Niagara Springs, 250

South Fork Boise River, 475

Trapper Creek, 713