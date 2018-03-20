Fishing is About to Get Better in Idaho!

Idaho Fish and Game are ramping up their trout stocking which means a good early fishing opportunity!

Apparently Idaho Fish and Game replenishes areas year round, but because the weather and waters are starting to improve, they do the majority of it during this time. So, now is the time to take advantage of some good fishing opportunities!

The areas that are going to be focused on the earliest in the Magic Valley will be the Hagerman WMA ponds, the kids fish pond in Filer, Castle Rocks State Fishing Pond in Almo, Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls and Penny Lake in Ketchum!