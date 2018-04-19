Five Finalist Selected in Search for Boise State President

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The search for a president for Boise State University has come up with five finalists for the position. According to the Idaho State Board of Education, the Boise State Search Committee has picked the final five from a list of nine semifinalists. A total of 53 candidates applied for the position after current president, Bob Kustra, announced his plans to step down by the end of June. The five finalist will visit the campus next week with opportunities for students, staff, and public to meet and listen to them, the schedule will be posted HERE where you can also read the candidate bios.

List of candidates:

· Dr. James Lentini - Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Oakland University

· Dr. Kevin Reynolds - Vice President for Finance and Administration, Portland State University

· Dr. Jack Thomas – President, Western Illinois University

· Dr. Robbyn Wacker – Senior Campaign Advisor for Development and Alumni Relations, University of Northern Colorado

· Dr. Daniel Weeks – President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia