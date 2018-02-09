Here are five places in Twin Falls where you can wine and dine on Valentine's Day.

Elevation 486 is hosting Valentine's Day Feb 12-17. For $69 per couple, you can pick an appetizer to share, soup or salad and a selection of eight entrees. They also throw in a shared dessert to finish your meal. Call ahead to make reservations.

Twin Falls Brickhouse is serving up a 5 course meal for 2 from 4p - 9p on Valentine's Day by reservation only. Your $75 meal for two includes your appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert. Added bonus: Live music and complimentary champagne.

Jakers Bar & Grill will host a Prime Rib & Seafood Buffet on Valentine's Day from 4p - 9:30pm. Load up on the salad bar, prime rib and a variety of seafood including crab legs, shrimp and lobster alfredo. Adults: 39.95 per person | Kids 6-12 $16.95 | Kids 3-5 $8.95. Make reservations or just show up.

Canyon Crest is packaging several Valentine's options that include a private, four-course meal complete with wine and desert. You also have option to have a limo pick you up and take you back to your destination, and one package that includes a one night hotel stay. Packages range from $350 - $650 per couple.