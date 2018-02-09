Five Places to Wine and Dine in Twin Falls on Valentine’s Day
Here are five places in Twin Falls where you can wine and dine on Valentine's Day.
Elevation 486 is hosting Valentine's Day Feb 12-17. For $69 per couple, you can pick an appetizer to share, soup or salad and a selection of eight entrees. They also throw in a shared dessert to finish your meal. Call ahead to make reservations.
Twin Falls Brickhouse is serving up a 5 course meal for 2 from 4p - 9p on Valentine's Day by reservation only. Your $75 meal for two includes your appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert. Added bonus: Live music and complimentary champagne.
Jakers Bar & Grill will host a Prime Rib & Seafood Buffet on Valentine's Day from 4p - 9:30pm. Load up on the salad bar, prime rib and a variety of seafood including crab legs, shrimp and lobster alfredo. Adults: 39.95 per person | Kids 6-12 $16.95 | Kids 3-5 $8.95. Make reservations or just show up.
Canyon Crest is packaging several Valentine's options that include a private, four-course meal complete with wine and desert. You also have option to have a limo pick you up and take you back to your destination, and one package that includes a one night hotel stay. Packages range from $350 - $650 per couple.
The Snug in Eden is hosting a Valentine's buffet from 5p-9p, with crab legs, oysters, salmon, and shrimp dishes, tri-tip, pork options, and The Snug's specialty chicken. Salad bar and dessert bar is included. 5-9 PM on Valentine’s Day. Reservations are required, call for pricing and availability.