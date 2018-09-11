Five Reasons You Don’t Want To Win $5,000 From Us

You've likely heard we're giving away up to $5,000 weekdays through Sept. 28. But trust us, you don't want this money,

Sure, you could ignore us and listen weekdays for our daily code words. Maybe you'll even enter those code words right here for a chance to win anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

We're giving you three chances to win every weekday through Sept. 28. Our sincere apologies for giving you that many chances to win.

We're not sure you really want all of this money.

Here's why:

1. Your phone won't stop ringing. Hey, remember that third cousin you met at a family reunion 12 years ago? Well, he is looking to borrow a couple hundred bucks and he may have heard something about your extra cash.

2. Back pain. Your wallet may seem like it has plenty of room for all those bills , but are you ready to carry around that fat wad of cash in your back pocket? You should probably set an appointment with your chiropractor right now.

3. You can forget about using vending machines. Oh, you think that machine is going to break a $100 bill for that Snickers bar you just HAD to have to get through the day? That cold-hearted glass case holding chocolatey goodness doesn't care the smallest bill you have has Benjamin Franklin on it.

4. You'll probably lose your voice. People tend to get REALLY excited when we tell them they've just won $5,000. Like, the kind of excited that makes you uncontrollably scream so loud your neighbor's dog on the next block is barking. We all know Fluffy's bark isn't going away anytime soon. Too bad we can't say the same for your voice after you win.

5. Your house will suddenly seem too small. What's just as fun as winning $5,000? Spending $5,000. You know you're going to head out to get that HUGE TV you've always wanted. Maybe you'll treat yourself to a new wardrobe. Oh, and remember all of the toys from your childhood your mom sold at a garage sale? Maybe it's time you show mom you're never too old for action figures . Now, where are you going to put all of that when you get home?

Think you're ready to win our grand prize of $5,000?

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize, so be sure to listen all day, every day.