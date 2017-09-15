Five Schools Get Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Activity
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Five schools in the Magic Valley will share thousands of dollars to promote healthy eating for their students. The Idaho Dairy Council in partnership with the Fuel Up to Play 60 announced the area schools will get a combined $18,577 in grants; a total of $123,317 was given to schools around the county. The funds are to help jumpstart and sustain healthy nutrition and physical activity for young people.
These are the Magic Valley schools that got grants:
- Castleford School
- Popplewell Elementary School
- Richfield School
- Robert Stuart Junior High School
- Sawtooth Elementary School
The program is designed to help prevent childhood obesity and help youth develop life-long healthy eating and daily physical activity habits. As part of the program, student teams work with adult leaders in each school to make kid-appealing, good-tasting, nutrient-rich foods more available. They also create opportunities for daily physical activity, such as noon walking clubs and after-school sports and dance clubs.