Five Schools Get Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Activity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Five schools in the Magic Valley will share thousands of dollars to promote healthy eating for their students. The Idaho Dairy Council in partnership with the Fuel Up to Play 60 announced the area schools will get a combined $18,577 in grants; a total of $123,317 was given to schools around the county. The funds are to help jumpstart and sustain healthy nutrition and physical activity for young people.

These are the Magic Valley schools that got grants:

Castleford School

Popplewell Elementary School

Richfield School

Robert Stuart Junior High School

Sawtooth Elementary School