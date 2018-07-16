Five to Interview for Jerome Judge Positions

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Five people from across southern Idaho have been invited to interview for magistrate judge positions. On Friday the Fifth Judicial District Court announced the names of the applicants that will be interviewed for the two Jerome County Magistrate openings. One is an entirely new position while the other is to fill an opening after Judge Thomas Borresen's retirement. The candidates are

  • Stacey DePew of Hazelton
  • Tawnya Haines of Pocatello
  • Cheri Hicks of Bellevue
  • John Lothspeich of Jerome
  • Trevor Misseldine of Gooding

Interview are scheduled for August and are open to the public. They will be held on August 9, at the Jerome County Judicial Annex, 233 W. Main St. Jerome.

