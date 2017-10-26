Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback

We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.

Red Steer

If you went to Twin Falls High back in the day, you ate lunch at the Red Steer at least three days a week. Red Steer had awesome burgers... I would kill for an order of their planks right about now.

Aroma

Forget Olive Garden. If you wanted fresh, homemade pasta, you went to the Aroma. Their chicken lasagna was THE best. Aroma was where you took your husband or wife for a romantic dinner and where high school kids ate before prom.

Prime Cut

Prime Cut made a good steak at a reasonable price. If memory serves, Prime Cut switched owners once or twice before finally closing in the early 2000's; and since closing, a number other restaurants have tried and died at this same location.

Me N Ed's

There are a number of old pizza joints we'd love to see reopen but none more than Me N Ed's. The crust was thin and crispy and they didn't chince on the toppings. Every softball team within driving distance would eat here after the game on a Friday night.

Sandpiper

