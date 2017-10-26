Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback
We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.
Red Steer
If you went to Twin Falls High back in the day, you ate lunch at the Red Steer at least three days a week. Red Steer had awesome burgers... I would kill for an order of their planks right about now.
Aroma
Forget Olive Garden. If you wanted fresh, homemade pasta, you went to the Aroma. Their chicken lasagna was THE best. Aroma was where you took your husband or wife for a romantic dinner and where high school kids ate before prom.
Prime Cut
Prime Cut made a good steak at a reasonable price. If memory serves, Prime Cut switched owners once or twice before finally closing in the early 2000's; and since closing, a number other restaurants have tried and died at this same location.
Me N Ed's
There are a number of old pizza joints we'd love to see reopen but none more than Me N Ed's. The crust was thin and crispy and they didn't chince on the toppings. Every softball team within driving distance would eat here after the game on a Friday night.
Sandpiper
If you've lived in Twin long enough, you might remember Tomato's Italian Grill as The Sandpiper. Lunches were good but it was most known as a destination for dinner and music on a Saturday night. If you ate here in the late 80's and early 90's, you spent many Saturday nights listening to Tauge and Faulkner close with 'Piano Man' at last call.