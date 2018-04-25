Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Farewell Tour

Fleetwood Mac will begin an extensive tour of Canada and the US beginning in October. Performances will extend into April of 2019.

Fleetwood Mac will be without long-time guitarist Lindsay Buckingham, who was dismissed earlier in the month due to a scheduling dispute. The current members consists of new additions Mike Campbell, former guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn of Crowded House, according to the band's website. Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mic Fleetwood make up the rest of the current lineup.

Friday, May 4, tickets will go on-sale to the public. The tour includes more than 50 stops, and begins October 3 in Oklahoma. So far, the closest venue to Twin Falls the band will perform at will be the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, on November 30.