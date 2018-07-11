Float the Boise River
Maybe you’ve kayaked the Snake River, but have you ever floated the Boise River?
If not, the float season has opened on the river.
The official float season started June 22, according to Ada County Parks & Waterways. Hours, rental fees and other information can be found online.
Floating on the river can be a relaxing adventure, but make sure to use extra precaution whenever on or near water. As a precaution, the department reminds river users that “the Boise River is never free and clear of all potential hazards and is a float at your own risk endeavor.”