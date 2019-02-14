Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Parts of the Magic Valley could see the potential for flooding as snow turns to rain for Thursday. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Watch for the Mini-Cassia area along with communities in the Shoshone area like Richfield and Carey.

The Flood Watch extends towards eastern Idaho in the lower Snake River Plain that has seen considerable snowfall in the last day or so; the warning lasts until late tonight.

Warm temperatures will push into southeast Idaho tonight, and

snow will begin to change over to rain. Temperatures will

continue to rise tomorrow, accelerating snowmelt. This will lead

to areas of water ponding in low-lying areas below 5500 ft

The Weather Service says water could encroach onto roads and storm drains could become clogged with the snowmelt and rain. Some areas could see localized flooding and people should look at future forecasts for possible Flood Warnings.

Southern Idaho could continue to see snowfall until Presidents' Day.