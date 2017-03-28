Flooding Expected Along Big Wood River Below Magic Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) People living near the Big Wood River below the Magic Reservoir are being warned of possible flooding as water begins to flow from the dam.

Missy Shurtz, coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management for Gooding County, told News Radio 1310 that citizens are being warned of expected flooding along the Big Wood River. Shurtz says she is being told by water officials with the Big Wood Canal Company they are expecting flooding similar to what was experienced in 2006. According to the canal company website, the current level at Magic Reservoir is at 171,163 and water is flowing into it at 4437 cubic feet per second. Water is expected to reach the spillway by today.

Shurtz says anyone with property near the river should relocate it if they can or sand bag if they feel it is necessary. Area cattlemen have already begun moving cattle out of certain areas. The county has a limited amount of sandbags being reserved for the city of Gooding at this time, says Shurtz, but some are available at area hardware stores.

Photo by Benito Baeza

