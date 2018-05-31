Flowers Taken Off Twin Falls Graves After Memorial Day [poll]

So this is a tough one. People are taking the flowers off these graves, some of them are the families and they have the right to do what they wish, but others are just taking them.

According to reports, the last few days people have been driving around the cemeteries, looking for flowers and taking them off multiple graves. There is no proof that all of them are not family members, but there is a good chance they aren't.

So, is it wrong because they are taking the flowers or right because they are keeping them alive and well? Would you be upset if someone took flowers from a family members grave and preserved them?

At the same time, does the cemetery throw them away after a period of time? What happens to them after?