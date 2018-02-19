Flu Update: Virus Claims 66 in Idaho, 9 Deaths Reported in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Nine people in the Magic Valley have died this season due to the flu, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
All of those deceased were 50 years or older. In all, 66 people have died in Idaho from influenza this season, the department said in a flu surveillance report it recently published.
“In September 2017, one influenza-related death was reported in Idaho prior to the start of the official influenza season," the report reads.