The Center For Disease Control has released information for Kellogg's recall of their Honey Smacks Cereal. Kellogg's issued the food recall on June 14th due to possible salmonella contamination.

Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in any size packaging.

Check your home for the recalled cereal and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The CDC reports that 73 people have been infected in 31 different states. 24 people have been hospitalized. Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

If you have any boxes of Honey Smacks, the CDC recommends you throw out any boxes, no matter the box size, purchase location, or expiration dates.