Football Ratings Down Because Peyton Manning Retired?

Here’s a wild theory. NFL ratings are down because Peyton Manning is retired.

He has been for 3 years. The theory is presented by Yahoo Sports . Manning was a very popular player. His clean image and unselfish play made him a hero from Americans across demographic lines.

I liked Manning but I didn’t live in the two markets where he played. Which means I didn’t get to see him play often. Usually I got the Ravens or Redskins or Eagles. Manning didn’t play against those clubs often (the Ravens a bit more because of a shared conference and in one memorable playoff game).

Instead I’ll stick with the knuckleheads taking knees during the National Anthem. It turns my stomach.