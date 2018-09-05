Football Ratings Down Because Peyton Manning Retired?

Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images.

Here’s a wild theory.  NFL ratings are down because Peyton Manning is retired.

I liked Manning but I didn’t live in the two markets where he played.

He has been for 3 years.  The theory is presented by Yahoo Sports.  Manning was a very popular player.  His clean image and unselfish play made him a hero from Americans across demographic lines.

I liked Manning but I didn’t live in the two markets where he played.  Which means I didn’t get to see him play often.  Usually I got the Ravens or Redskins or Eagles.  Manning didn’t play against those clubs often (the Ravens a bit more because of a shared conference and in one memorable playoff game).

Instead I’ll stick with the knuckleheads taking knees during the National Anthem.  It turns my stomach.

Filed Under: broncos, Colts, eagles, Football, NFL, Peyton Manning, Ravens, redskins, tv ratings, Yahoo Sports
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Lifestyle, News, Sports, Top Story, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top