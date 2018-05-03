For All the Talk of Refugees, Twin Falls Remains a Mostly White Place

Idaho is a magnet for newcomers but apparently most of them still look a lot like old timers.

Twin Falls is listed at 302 on the list of most diverse places.

WalletHub is publishing a list of America’s most diverse communities. This measures ethnic diversity as well as I’m sure a few other factors.

It’s not surprising the Mountain West region scores near the bottom. It’s unknown to many, many Americans (ask them to find Idaho and Montana on maps!) Lewiston, Idaho is almost dead last when it comes to diversity. Neighboring cities in Montana and Utah also get low marks for not being mosaics.

