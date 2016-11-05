For Life, America & Donald Trump

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Our neighbors in Idaho Falls are impressive. 

What’s at stake here?  The moral and economic bankruptcy of the country.

They’ve put together a video in support of life, the American worker and Donald Trump.  When you watch it you may recognize some faces.  It’s about 6-and-a-half minutes long.  As a late campaign plea for a candidate it’s among the best I’ve ever seen.  The description of “partial-birth” abortion is blood curdling.  The party of death would prefer you focus on Trump’s locker room jokes.  What’s at stake here?  The moral and economic bankruptcy of the country.  It’s a battle for the American soul.

Filed Under: abortion, bill colley, Donald Trump, economy, election day, idaho, Idaho Falls, Illegal Immigrants, partial birth abortion, United States
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Economy, Elections, Employment, Idaho News, Political, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top