For Life, America & Donald Trump

Our neighbors in Idaho Falls are impressive.

They’ve put together a video in support of life, the American worker and Donald Trump. When you watch it you may recognize some faces. It’s about 6-and-a-half minutes long. As a late campaign plea for a candidate it’s among the best I’ve ever seen. The description of “partial-birth” abortion is blood curdling. The party of death would prefer you focus on Trump’s locker room jokes. What’s at stake here? The moral and economic bankruptcy of the country. It’s a battle for the American soul.