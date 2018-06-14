For Pizza’s Sake: Tell Domino’s Pizza To Fix Twin Falls Pot Holes
This may seem like a weird idea (because it is) but it is actually pretty cool. You can tell Domino's Pizza to come fix pot holes in Twin Falls. They are basically pegging it as potholes can mess up your pizzas so let us come fix that. They even have a video on their site that shows what happens to a pizza on different pot hole sizes. It isn't pretty.
You can nominate your town to have pot holes fixed at the Paving For Pizza site. You can tell them to come to Jerome, Buhl, Twin Falls, Burley or wherever you are.
Does Twin Falls need this right now? I know it wasn't long ago that the roads were dangerous with some massive pot holes, but I don't think I've seen any in a while. Have you?