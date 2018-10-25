Ford Recalls Over One Million Automobiles Over Engine Flaw

Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of 1.5 million vehicles nationwide.

The announcement from Ford came on Thursday (October 25). The cause of the recall has to do with the potential for their 2012-18 Ford Focus automobiles to stall due to a faulty engine valve, according to a report by Reuters .

Inaccurate fuel readings associated with the malfunctioning part are also a concern of Fords. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities linked to the issue. Owners of Ford Focus 2.0 Liter GDI, and GTDIs manufactured between 2012 and 2018, should arrange for their vehicles to be inspected once notified.