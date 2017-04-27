Forecasters Warn of High Wind in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Travel will be challenging for drivers today as forecasters warn of high winds across southern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Boise says wind gusts will exceed 30 m.p.h. and have issued a Wind Advisory for communities in the Treasure to Magic Valleys. Sustained winds are expected to be 25 to 35 m.p.h with gust as high as 45 m.p.h. The advisory will run from 9 a.m. to sunset tonight. Forecasters say drivers with high-profile vehicles, such as semi-trucks, might experience difficult driving as well as lightweight vehicles. NWS also advises people to secure any loose items that may blow away.