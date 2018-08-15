Forest Service: Vehicles Can Cause Wildfires

With so many wildfires burning in the West, it’s a good time to reevaluate our interaction with the outdoors and realize that fires can start by means we might not usually consider – our vehicles.

The U.S. Forest Service reminds people to not park their vehicles in places that could potentially start a fire. Do not drive or park on dry grass, for instance, because “hot components under the vehicle can start fires that you won’t see until it’s too late.”

In a post on its Facebook page , the Forest Service gives these further tips:

Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground

If you hit a bump in the road/trail, the wheel can compress, make contact with the ground, and throw sparks

Brakes worn too think may cause metal to metal contact, which can also throw sparks

It also suggests that drivers carry a fire extinguisher and maintain their vehicles spark arrestors.