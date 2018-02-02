Forgetfulness Means You’re Really Smart?
Maybe it’s because I think about it more often than when I was twenty but I often forget why I went to the refrigerator.
is forgetfulness also a sign of a busy mind and intelligence?
Sometimes I’m in studio and wonder if I just gave out the call sign or should it give it out again. There are days I walk into Benito’s office and then forget what I wanted to share.
Early onset dementia? I suppose it’s possible but is forgetfulness also a sign of a busy mind and intelligence? A website called Relieved suggests really smart people forget things because their brains are cleaning house for more important thoughts. You can read the story here.
The next time you find yourself at a loss for a name of someone at work or you get to the store and don’t remember what you wanted to buy you can assume your IQ just grew a couple of points.