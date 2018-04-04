Former Boise State Linebacker Impresses NFL Scouts At Pro Day

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, colleges across America are hosting events aimed at showcasing the talents of their top players. Representatives from multiple professional teams were on hand this week to get a glimpse at one of the Mountain West Conferences ' best defensive players of 2017.

Leighton Vander Esch , who was born in Riggins, Idaho, was not recruited by Boise State in 2015, and had to earn a spot on the team as a walk-on. A graduate of Salmon River High School , Vander Esch stands at six-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 256 pounds, according to his profile page at NFL.com .

The Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year in 2017, Vander Esch had over 140 tackles and four sacks for the Boise State Broncos last year, according to the Bronco's website .

According to an Idaho Statesman report , representatives from several NFL teams were in attendance at Boise's annual pro day this week, and some are rumored to have their sights set on Vander Esch, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL Draft is April 26.