GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ann Kuroki, the former Gooding employee who faced six felony counts of sexual battery of minor, submitted a guilty plea in her hearing Monday afternoon on two counts of injury to child and one count of dispensing alcohol to a minor.

In accordance with the plea agreement reached between the prosecutor, the victim's family and the defendant, Kuroki will serve 90 days in jail followed by a probation period of up to 10 years.

If parole is violated, she faces prison time that accompanies each charge which is 1-10 years each for the two felony counts and six months for the misdemeanor count.

In the hearing, the judge had Kuroki explain each of her charges, the dialogue for the second count of injury to child is as follows:

"I plead guilty," Kuroki said.

"And again why do you plead guilty?" said Hon. Eric J. Wildman.

"For engageing in an inappropriate sexual relationship with minor, L.S., and inflicting mental suffering on him," Kuroki said.

Kuroki was a teaching lab assistant and a junior varsity basketball coach with the Gooding School District.

Kuroki, 26, was arrested in early January after information surfaced that she had inappropriate relations with a 17-year-old male high school student. According to court documents, the relationship started in November and ended Jan. 3.

The school district terminated Kuroki’s employment soon after the investigation.

Kuroki initially faced six counts of sexual battery to a child and two misdemeanors of dispensing alcohol to a minor.