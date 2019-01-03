Former Governor Awarded Idaho Medal of Achievement

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Former Idaho Governor Phil Batt is the 2019 Idaho Medal of Achievement recipient. Outgoing Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, along with incoming Governor-elect and current Lt. Governor Brad Little, presented the medal to Batt for his accomplishments and years of service to the Gem State, according to the Office of Governor. Batt was the 29th Governor of Idaho from 1995 to 1999. The Idaho Medal of Achievement is the highest civilian honor the state gives. In a prepared statement Batt said the medal was a great honor to him. The award is given each year to people living or deceased who have been nominated by the public.

“Phil Batt was one of over sixty Idahoans under consideration for the state’s most prestigious honor,” said IMOA Commission Chair, former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice, Linda Copple Trout in a prepared statement. “Governor Batt was instrumental in advancing the cause of human rights in Idaho. He made correcting and improving Idaho’s image on human rights his personal mission. Idaho is a better place today as a result of the work he did for all of us.”

Each medallion is made of 99.9% fine silver which was donated by Hecla Mining Co. in Coeur d'Alene.