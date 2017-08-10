Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Rescued, Wife Dead
WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man whose fringe run for Idaho governor resulted in a Republican primary debate that drew national attention has been rescued near a wildfire in northern Idaho, but his wife has been found dead.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho Statesman that it's investigating following the rescue of 79-year-old Walt Bayes of Emmett on Tuesday.
Authorities say they later found the body of 74-year-old Virginia Bayes in a remote area. Officials say her cause of death isn't known. Walt Bayes refused medical attention.
Bayes, notable for his bushy white beard and far right views, along with another fringe candidate named Harley Brown stole the show from Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and then-state Sen. Russ Fulcher in a 2014 primary debate viewed as over the top even by Gem State standards.