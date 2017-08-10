Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Rescued, Wife Dead

WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man whose fringe run for Idaho governor resulted in a Republican primary debate that drew national attention has been rescued near a wildfire in northern Idaho, but his wife has been found dead.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho Statesman that it's investigating following the rescue of 79-year-old Walt Bayes of Emmett on Tuesday.

Authorities say they later found the body of 74-year-old Virginia Bayes in a remote area. Officials say her cause of death isn't known. Walt Bayes refused medical attention.