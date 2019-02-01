Former Jerome Sheriff Sentenced for Misusing Public Money

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A former Jerome sheriff is on probation for the next three years for misusing public funds.

Douglas McFall, 61, was sentenced in Fifth District Court to one count of misusing public money. He pleaded guilty in November.

An investigation revealed that while serving as Jerome County Sheriff, McFall used a county-owned Costco Reward Certificate to assist in the personal purchase of a gun safe, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Judge Ned Williamson on Friday said McCall was to serve a unified sentence of three years, with one year fixed and two years indeterminate; but the court then suspended the sentence and placed McFall on three years’ supervised probation and ordered that he must complete 100 hours of community service.

A jail sentence of 60 days also was suspended. The former sheriff must pay a $1,500 fine, $393 in restitution, and court costs.