Former Pastor Held Captive in Iran Arrested in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A former Idaho pastor who was held captive in Iran for several years is reportedly behind bars in the Treasure Valley. According to the Ada County Sheriff's website, Saeed Abedini, age 37, is listed as an inmate after being arrested by Boise Police on Saturday for a no contact order violation. Abedini was released in January of 2016 in a prisoner exchange with Iran after being held there for four years. In February of last year, Abedini was sentenced to community service by a judge for violating a restraining order. Abedini became estranged from his wife after returning to the United States. The Ada County Sheriff's Office website did not indicate the events surrounding the latest arrest.