Former Pioneer Club Building In Twin Falls Torn Down

Greg Jannetta

If you have driven on Kimberley Road recently, you might have noticed that a Twin Falls landmark that stood for more than 60 years has been reduced to a mound of dirt.

Facebook was buzzing over the weekend about the Pioneer Club being demolished. I drove past the location this morning where the building used to stand at 1519 Kimberley Road, and there were two men emptying dirt from a large truck into the lot. Once a popular hangout that offered pool, darts, karaoke, live music and dancing, is now completely gone.

The Pioneer Club was sold in mid-November of 2018. The previous owners began selling off furniture and collectibles from the club in the days leading up to its closure.

I spoke to the new owner, a man named C.R. Larsen, on November 13, the day the sale was made final. Larsen informed us then that the building was going to be demolished, but didn't provide a lot of details about any new plans. You can access the November 14 story we shared by clicking here .