Former South Idaho Insurance Agent Sentenced for Fraud

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A former south-central Idaho insurance agent who used customers' insurance premiums for personal purchases has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Forty-nine-year-old Mark J. Lee received the sentence on Monday in 4th District Court and must also pay about $1,800 in restitution. He worked in the Twin Falls area. The Idaho Attorney General's Office began prosecuting Lee after an Idaho Department of Insurance investigation found Lee had diverted insurance premiums for his own use. Lee pleaded guilty in September to misappropriation or diversion of fiduciary funds. The Idaho Attorney General's Office says the fraud was discovered when one of Lee's client filed a complaint when an insurance company told him his policy had lapsed for nonpayment.