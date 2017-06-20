Former Trump Campaign Chair Mulling Idaho Congressional Run

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former director of President Donald Trump's election campaign in Idaho says he is seriously considering running for the state's open U.S. House seat.

Layne Bangerter told The Associated Press Monday that he's weighing several options — including a possible appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — but running for Idaho's 1st Congressional District is a strong possibility. Bangerter is currently working as a special assistant to the president. Previously, he chaired Trump' campaign in Idaho and served as an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. on western natural resource issues.