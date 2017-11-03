Four Idaho Employees Wear Blackface to Work as Part of Costume

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The president and CEO of an Idaho credit union apologized after four female employees wore blackface to work as part of their Halloween costume. The Lewiston Tribune reports the women wore yellow stocking caps and green, yellow and black windbreakers, and what appear to be black wigs. They posed alongside a cardboard bobsled with the word "Jamaica" on it in a picture taken on the Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union Orofino premises that circulated widely on social media. P1FCU President and CEO Chris Loseth said in a statement published on the credit union's primary Facebook page the women were portraying the first Jamaican national bobsled team, which became famous during the 1988 Winter Olympics and inspired the 1993 film "Cool Runnings." Loseth says the employees involved have been reprimanded.