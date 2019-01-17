Four to Interview for Twin Falls Magistrate Judge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Four candidates will interview for the position of Twin Falls County magistrate judge on Friday during sessions open to the public.

According to the Fifth Judicial District Court, The Magistrate Commission will interview Samuel Beus, of Twin Falls, Dennis Voorhees, also of Twin Falls, Benjamin Harmer, of Caldwell, and Daniel Luker, of Boise, beginning at 10 a.m at the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building .

The interviews per candidate should last 30 minutes with a five minute break in between. The Commission will deliberate after the interviews in a private session and decide on who will replace the vacancy by Judge Roger Harris who is moving to the District Court Bench.