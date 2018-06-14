Four Utahns Hospitalized after Rollover Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) Four people from Utah were hospitalized after their car rolled off the interstate near Declo early this morning. According to Idaho State Police, at just before 2 a.m. Cheyenne Scoot, age 25, of Tooele, Utah was driving the 2016 Ford Fiesta when she failed to negotiate a curve at the Interstate 86/84 interchange and rolled. Max Young, age 23 of Tooele, Utah was ejected from the car because he wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. Max was flown by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Cheyenne and two others, Dylan Young, age 24, of Tooele, and Alexandra Jones, age 21, of Orem, Utah, were taken by ambulance to a Burley hospital. ISP says only two people had been wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.