UPDATE 4:20 A.M. 3/14: KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) State police say one person was killed after a truck sideswiped two vehicles and hit another head on near Kimberly Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police said in a statement that Adam Christensen, 40, of Twin Falls, was driving a Peterbuilt pulling one trailer on 3700 N at just before 4 p.m. when he sideswiped a Ford Explorer and a Ford pickup it was pulling.

ISP said the truck then hit a Ram 3500 pickup head on. The Ram driver, Ernestine Bill, 66, of Kimberly, died in the crash. The road was blocked for about seven hours for the investigation and clean up.

The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash near Kimberly.