Fourth Of July Happenings Within A 2 Hour Drive Twin Falls
If you are looking for something to do for the Fourth of July, there are a bunch of things happening.The Fourth is a Wednesday this year! That means celebrations happening for basically 10 days! Here are a few close to home.
Twin Falls
Fireworks will be happening around 10 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.
Jerome
will be having their annual Freedom Fest on June 30th. Fireworks will start at dusk plus there will be food, drinks and live music.
will be July 4th and 5th hosting their rodeo each day along with live music, a parade, a fire hose competition and of course fireworks.
Burley
July 4th 15 minutes after dark. Fireworks launched from the Burley City Golf Course
Rupert
has a ton going on starting June 30th and running through July 8th. It starts with a breakfast on June 20th and ends with horse racing at the fairgrounds on July 8th. A full list of events are here.
Hailey
will be having their Hailey Days of the old West starting July 1st and running through the 4th. Get all the information for the parade registration and event information here.
Bliss
Bliss City Park will have events and vendors open starting at 3 p.m. There will be a parade, Bar B Que dinner, raffle, a fire hose relay and of course fireworks at dusk! For full information click here
Jackpot
Will be having their annual celebration with parade, potluck and fireworks! Please bring a side dish to share at the potluck. The parade starts at 10:00 am at the recreation center on Progressive, and will go down Keno (behind Cactus Petes), ending at the park. Candy will be handed out along the parade route. The celebration in the park runs from noon to 5:00pm. There will be a water slide, horseshoes, and other family activities. Fireworks start at precisely 10:43 pm, there will be a spectacular 45 min fireworks display.