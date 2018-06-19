Fourth Of July Happenings Within A 2 Hour Drive Twin Falls

If you are looking for something to do for the Fourth of July, there are a bunch of things happening.The Fourth is a Wednesday this year! That means celebrations happening for basically 10 days! Here are a few close to home.

Twin Falls

Fireworks will be happening around 10 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

Jerome

will be having their annual Freedom Fest on June 30th. Fireworks will start at dusk plus there will be food, drinks and live music.

will be July 4th and 5th hosting their rodeo each day along with live music, a parade, a fire hose competition and of course fireworks.

Burley

July 4th 15 minutes after dark. Fireworks launched from the Burley City Golf Course

Rupert

has a ton going on starting June 30th and running through July 8th. It starts with a breakfast on June 20th and ends with horse racing at the fairgrounds on July 8th. A full list of events are here.

Hailey

will be having their Hailey Days of the old West starting July 1st and running through the 4th. Get all the information for the parade registration and event information here.

Bliss

Bliss City Park will have events and vendors open starting at 3 p.m. There will be a parade, Bar B Que dinner, raffle, a fire hose relay and of course fireworks at dusk! For full information click here

Jackpot