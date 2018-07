TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A fraud prevention conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Fine Arts building on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Presented by the Idaho Scam Alliance, a broad-based coalition comprised of non-profit organizations and state agencies, the conference is designed to educate you with the tools you need to identify and protect you against fraud and identity theft.

Register online here or call 877-926-8300.