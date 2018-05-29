Free Fishing Day Coming Up in Idaho
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – Grab your tackle box, Free Fishing Day is coming up in Idaho.
Free Fishing Day in Idaho is June 9 – and not just for those who have rods and reels and gear. For those who don’t, no worries – they can still enjoy free fishing. On that day, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will bring its Take Me Fishing trailers to a few places in the region.
- Freedom Park Pond (8 a.m.-noon
- Gavers Lagoon (9 a.m.-noon)
- Hagerman WMA, Riley Creek Pond (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
The department will stock trout in select locations before the event to increase anglers’ chances of landing a fish, the department said in a news release. To find what have been stocked lately, visit this fish stocking page.
Fish and Game reminds anglers:
Free Fishing Day and Take Me Fishing trailers are great opportunities to learn firsthand why fishing is one of Idaho’s favorite activities, and a fun way to spend time with your family and learn how to catch your own dinner. While Free Fishing Day temporarily waives the requirement for a fishing license, all other rules, such as bag limits and other restrictions, still apply.