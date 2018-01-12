Free Speed Dating Tonight In Twin Falls

Are you looking to make a new connection that doesn't involve a barstool or Internet profile? Tonight, a local eatery is offering Twin Falls' dating hopefuls the chance to meet fellow singles face to face.

The Yellow Brick Café is inviting the public for a 90 minute speed dating session tonight beginning at 7p.m., according to the cafe's Facebook page. Not only is the event a great opportunity to meet new people--albeit, in the face of an expiring shot clock--but all participants will have a chance to win two tickets to Death By Chocolate, on February 1st.