Free Star Party Planned for Dec. 8

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Look to the stars – err, the planets.

On Dec. 8, from 6 p.m. to midnight, astronomy enthusiasts are invited to join the Centennial Observatory for its monthly Star Party.

Or is it a Planet Party?

Using the observatory’s telescope, located on the College of Southern Idaho campus, participants will be able to view several of the planets that make up the infinite universe, including Mars, Neptune and Uranus.

The event is free. For more information, call 208-732-MOON.