Free Summer Lunch Schedule Released for Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Children ages 1 to 18 will be able to get free lunches this summer at various places in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Education has provided a list of places children can get a free lunch, and is some places breakfast, all summer long starting later this month as part of the Summer Food Service Program. Here is the list for the Twin Falls School District:
Breakfast July 10-August 11 from 8am-8:30am,
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45.
Breakfast June 1-June 28 from 8am-8:30am,
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45pm.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45pm
Breakfast May 31-August 11 from 10am-10:20am,
Lunch 11:30am-12:45pm
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45pm
Breakfast May 30-August 11 from 8am-8:30am,
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.
Breakfast May 31-June 16 from 7:45am-8am,
Lunch May 30-August 11 from 11:30am-12:45am.