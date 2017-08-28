Free Things You Can Do at Twin Falls County Fair



If you're on a budget, here are some things you can at the Twin Falls County Fair that won't cost extra.



Here's a list of things you can do at the Twin Falls County Fair that are free with your paid admission to the fair.

Livestock Barns - Draft Horses, Sheep, Cows, Pigs, Llamas, Rabbits and chickens. Walking the livestock barns is totally free. Just make sure you respect signs that are posted about not petting certain animals.

Art Displays - Local artists and photographers compete by showcasing their work for all to see.

Merchant Buildings - If you buy something, that'll cost you but you can browse the merchant buildings all you like.

Petting Zoo - If you want to feed the animals, that'll cost you a couple bucks but feeding isn't required. Feel free to pet all the animals you like.

Here are some more free events and attractions

Fido 500 Dog Races

3 Shows Daily at 3p, 5p, 7p

Prehistoric Adventures with "Fire Stryker" the Dragon

Fire Stryker and his handler will be strolling the fairgrounds three times daily for 30 minutes.

Thank a Farmer Magic Show

Three shows daily in the Ag Pavilion: 2p, 4p, 6p

Michael Swenson - Comedy Hypnotist Show

2 Shows per day at the free stage at 4p, 8p