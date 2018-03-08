Free Water Testing Events for Jerome & Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley residents living in Jerome or Twin Falls with private wells will be able to get their water tested for free at two up coming events. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will provide free nitrate testing on private wells at the Jerome Annual Health Fair Saturday, March 10, and at the 3rd Annual Ground water Awareness Fair on March 15, in Twin Falls. During the Twin Falls event, DEQ will have several demonstrations as well as maintenance tips for wells and septic systems. According to DEQ, nitrate is the most widespread contaminant in Idaho water. It is a natural occurrence, but how the land is used and human activities can increase the nitrate levels in the ground.