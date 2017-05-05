Freight Advisory Committee Seeks Applicants

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re interested in serving a two-year term as a member of the Freight Advisory Committee, you have until June 2 to apply.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their application, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The committee, composed of 14 members, was created to advise the transportation department on issues related to multimodal freight movement in Idaho, and includes freight-related infrastructure development.

Eight positions currently open for nomination and reselection, according to ITD.

The successful applicant will represent their respective industry sector on the committee for a two-year term. The open positions will represent these industries: Railroad, Agriculture, Natural Resources (two positions), Manufacturing, Retail, Carrier Shipping, Logistics/Warehousing, and also will include a Member-at-Large position.

For more information or to apply, visit this ITD webpage and click on the "Get Involved" tab or contact Jeff Marker at (208) 334-8462.