Fundraiser For C.S.I Early Learning Center
All you have to do to help raise some money for the C.S.I Early Learning Center is eat at Chipotle on April 3rd from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Chipotle in Twin Falls is donating 50% of their proceeds from anyone who arrives and says they are there for the fundraiser to the Early Learning Center. The center focuses on helping children 6 months to 5 years old learn and develop cognitive skills.
According to the Facebook event you have to make sure to tell the cashier that you want to be part of the fundraiser before you pay.