Fundraiser For C.S.I Early Learning Center

All you have to do to help raise some money for the C.S.I Early Learning Center is eat at Chipotle on April 3rd from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chipotle in Twin Falls is donating 50% of their proceeds from anyone who arrives and says they are there for the fundraiser to the Early Learning Center. The center focuses on helping children 6 months to 5 years old learn and develop cognitive skills.